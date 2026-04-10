Single-family home sells for $1.25 million in Barrington

A single-family residence located at 526 South Grove Avenue in Barrington changed ownership on April 1.

The 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1917, was sold for $1.25 million, or $550 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,812 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 608 South Grove Avenue, in June 2025, a 2,451-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $408. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,244-square-foot single-family home at 640 South Cook Street sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,514-square-foot single-family home at 123 South Monument Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $625,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.