Sale closed in Woodstock: $300,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 926 Tappan Street in Woodstock was sold on March 23, for $300,000, or $214 per square foot.

The house, built in 1912, has an interior space of 1,402 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,584-square-foot single-family home at 928 Clay Street, sold in December 2024, for $215,000, a price per square foot of $136. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 912 Clay Street, in February, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a single-family home at 1026 Clay Street sold for $180,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.