Homes at or under $350,000 in Grundy County, March 30 to April 5

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Grundy County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $335,000

At $335,000 ($177 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 185 Jacqueline Street, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1970, provides 1,891 square feet of living space, and sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 2.

2. $328,000

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1227 Wabena Avenue, Minooka, the house spans 1,920 square feet and was sold for $328,000, or $171 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,939-square-foot, and it was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on March 4.

3. $325,000

Priced at $325,000 (equivalent to $227 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2016 and situated at 817 Casey Drive, Minooka, was sold in March. The home spans 1,429 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6,534-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 12.

4. $320,000

Situated at 6045 East South Prairie Drive, Morris, this single-family residence was sold in March for a price of $320,000. The lot size is 1 acre. The transaction was completed on March 9.

5. $314,000

For a price tag of $314,000 ($189 per square foot), the residential property, built in 2005 and located at 825 Grant Drive, Minooka, changed hands in March. The house spans 1,665 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,148-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 9.