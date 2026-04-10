Homes at or under $150,000 in Kankakee County in the week of March 30

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kankakee County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $150,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1256 Marla Terrace, Bradley, the house was sold for $150,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 5,619 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 4.

2. $150,000

For a price tag of $150,000, the single-family residence, located at 545 South Fraser Avenue, Kankakee, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 7,500-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $146,000

Situated at 120 North Walnut Street, Momence, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $146,000. The lot size is 12,932 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

4. $141,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 529 East 4th Street, Momence, changed ownership. The property was sold for $141,000. The lot size encompasses 7,750 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $140,000

Priced at $140,000, this single-family residence situated at 345 North Walnut Street, Chebanse, was sold in March. The property comprises a 12,000-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 2.