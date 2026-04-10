Downers Grove: Single-family home goes for $545,000

The single-family house located at 5436 Blodgett Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on March 25, for $545,000, or $346 per square foot.

The home, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,576 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 1,901-square-foot single-family home at 5425 Fairmount Avenue sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $276.

· At 5419 Fairmount Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,100-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $576,000, a price per square foot of $524.

· A 1,834-square-foot single-family home at 5344 Fairmount Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.