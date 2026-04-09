Six-bedroom house sells for $690,000 in Orland Park

A single-family residence located at 8005 Trafalgar Court in Orland Park changed ownership on April 1.

The 4,468-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $690,000, or $154 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 15,035 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 4,800-square-foot single-family home at 13650 Trafalgar Court, sold in March, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 13533 Nicklaus Drive, in July 2025, a 3,536-square-foot single-family house was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $276. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 3,445-square-foot single-family house at 8124 Pluskota Drive sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.