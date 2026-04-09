Single-family home sells in Hinsdale for $1.48 million

The single-family residence located at 245 Meadowbrook Lane in Hinsdale was sold on March 25, for $1.48 million, or $330 per square foot.

The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 4,464 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been sold nearby:

· At 221 Meadowbrook Lane, in November 2025, a 3,237-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $386.

· A 3,556-square-foot single-family house at 301 East 59th Street, sold in August 2025, for $1.59 million, a price per square foot of $447.

· In August 2025, a 4,928-square-foot single-family home at 301 East 59th Street sold for $1.59 million, a price per square foot of $323. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.