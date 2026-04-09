Single-family home sells for $777,500 in Batavia

A 2,876-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 2007 Gillenwater Street in Batavia was sold on March 30 for $777,500, or $270 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,300 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been purchased:

· At 2025 Gillenwater Street, in February, a 2,830-square-foot single-family home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· A 2,811-square-foot single-family residence at 1200 Wind Energy Pass, sold in January 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· In August 2025, a 2,637-square-foot single-family residence at 1219 Wind Energy Pass sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $224.