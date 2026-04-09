Single-family home sells for $412,000 in Tinley Park

A 1,259-square-foot single-family house, built in 1987, has changed hands.

The home at 16930 82nd Avenue in Tinley Park was sold on April 1 for $412,000, or $327 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 16931 Marilyn Drive, in April 2025, a 1,522-square-foot single-family home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,085-square-foot single-family residence at 16906 Grissom Drive, sold in July 2025, for $367,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,366-square-foot single-family house at 17006 82nd Avenue sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.