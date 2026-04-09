Single-family home sells for $400,000 in Tinley Park

A single-family residence located at 17653 70th Avenue in Tinley Park has a new owner since March 31.

The 1,179-square-foot home, built in 1964, was sold for $400,000, or $339 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,980-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,389-square-foot single-family home at 17700 70th Court, sold in December 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,048-square-foot single-family house at 17707 71st Avenue sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17600 70th Court, in September 2025, a 1,375-square-foot single-family home was sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.