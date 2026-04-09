Single-family home sells for $395,000 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 2417 Fleetwood Drive in Joliet changed ownership on March 27.

The house, built in 2007, was sold for $395,000. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In September 2025, a single-family residence at 1013 Brush Hill Circle sold for $215,000.

· At 2514 Saddle Ridge Court, in May 2025, a 2,943-square-foot single-family home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,904-square-foot single-family house at 2213 Belmont Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $137.