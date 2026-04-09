Single-family home sells for $260,000 in Tinley Park

The single-family residence located at 6535 175th Street in Tinley Park was sold on March 30. The purchase price was $260,000.

The home was built in 1952. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,067-square-foot single-family home at 17501 65th Avenue sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $291. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,580-square-foot single-family house at 17431 66th Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 6448 175th Street, in February, a 1,360-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $247,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.