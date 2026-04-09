Sale closed in Oswego: $547,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 207 Long Beach Road in Oswego changed ownership on April 1.

The 3,299-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $547,000, or $166 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,810 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 215 Long Beach Road in Oswego, in December 2025, a 2,774-square-foot single-family house was sold for $502,500, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,424-square-foot single-family residence at 41 Eastfield Road in Oswego sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,472-square-foot single-family residence at 313 Kensington Drive in Oswego, sold in January, for $352,000, a price per square foot of $142. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.