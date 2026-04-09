Residential home sells in Woodstock for $385,000

A residential property located at 814 Roger Road in Woodstock has a new owner since March 23.

The 2,064-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $385,000, or $187 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,378 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In January, a 1,505-square-foot residential property at 905 Hickory Road in Woodstock sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· A 1,071-square-foot residential property at 1912 Sheila Street in Woodstock, sold in February, for $220,000, a price per square foot of $205.