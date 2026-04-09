Orland Park: Four-bedroom house sells for $810,000

The single-family residence located at 17133 Kerry Avenue in Orland Park was sold on March 27, for $810,000, or $371 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,182 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,760 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· At 10440 Deer Chase Avenue, in July 2025, a 3,068-square-foot single-family home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,181-square-foot single-family house at 17045 Kerry Avenue sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,245-square-foot single-family residence at 10521 Buck Drive, sold in September 2025, for $745,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.