Four-bedroom home sells for $675,000 in Marengo

A 2,990-square-foot single-family home, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 18013 Saint Andrews Drive in Marengo was sold on March 18 for $675,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features three parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Marengo that have recently been sold close by include:

· In February, a 2,716-square-foot single-family residence at 17807 Saint Andrews Drive sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $247.

· A 3,551-square-foot single-family house at 17602 Blackstone Way, sold in November 2025, for $610,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 17419 Granite Drive, in September 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $780,000.