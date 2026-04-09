Four-bedroom home sells for $640,000 in Algonquin

A 3,008-square-foot single-family home, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 2224 Barrett Drive in Algonquin was sold on April 2 for $640,000, or $213 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,880 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March, a 3,386-square-foot single-family residence at 1950 Broadsmore Drive sold for $593,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· A 2,377-square-foot single-family house at 1951 Broadsmore Drive, sold in March, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· At 1641 Foster Circle, in September 2025, a 3,054-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $190.