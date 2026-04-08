Single-family home sells in Batavia for $445,000

The single-family house located at 103 Richter Road in Batavia was sold on March 31, for $445,000, or $358 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,242 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 13,241 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1517 Charleston Street, in July 2025, a 1,376-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,500, a price per square foot of $295.

· In August 2025, a 2,036-square-foot single-family residence at 1532 Whitehall Court sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· A 1,644-square-foot single-family home at 1623 Richter Drive, sold in December 2024, for $388,000, a price per square foot of $236.