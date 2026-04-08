Single-family home sells for $525,000 in Yorkville

The single-family residence located at 2643 McLellan Boulevard in Yorkville was sold on March 30, for $525,000, or $167 per square foot.

The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 3,146 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2025, a 1,994-square-foot single-family house at 2603 McLellan Boulevard sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2663 Burr Street, in April 2025, a 2,942-square-foot single-family home was sold for $484,500, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,636-square-foot single-family house at 2602 McLellan Boulevard, sold in March, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $110. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.