Single-family home sells for $1 million in Geneva

A 1,861-square-foot single-family home, built in 1955, has changed hands.

The house at 301 Country Club Place in Geneva was sold on March 31 for $1 million, or $537 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,698-square-foot single-family residence at 1222 James Street, sold in October 2025, for $875,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,698-square-foot single-family house at 1222 James Street sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1530 Kaneville Road, in December 2025, a 2,558-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $423. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.