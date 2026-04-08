Single-family home in Joliet goes for $415,000

A 2,561-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 3443 Old Renwick Trail in Joliet was sold on March 25 for $415,000, or $162 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 8,660 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January, a 1,396-square-foot single-family house at 3506 Legacy Drive in Joliet sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,827-square-foot single-family residence at 3323 Heritage Lake Drive in Joliet, sold in January 2025, for $348,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· At 2902 Grass Lake Drive in Joliet, in September 2025, a 2,359-square-foot single-family home was sold for $422,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.