Sale closed in Tinley Park: $397,000 for a townhouse

A 1,801-square-foot townhouse, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 6702 Pondview Drive in Tinley Park was sold on March 30 for $397,000, or $220 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,040 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,629-square-foot townhouse at 6729 Pondview Drive, sold in March 2025, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 6613 Pondview Drive, in December 2024, a 1,643-square-foot townhouse was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,629-square-foot townhouse at 18332 Pond View Court sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.