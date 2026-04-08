Sale closed in Oswego: $638,000 for a property

The property located at 509 Marty Lane, Unit 16 in Oswego was sold on March 30, for $638,000, or $285 per square foot.

The property, built in 2018, has an interior space of 2,239 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· In February 2025, a 3,177-square-foot property at 466 Deerfield Drive, Unit 16 sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A property at 476 Deerfield Drive, Unit 16, sold in August 2025, for $780,000.

· At 428 Windsor Drive, Unit 16, in April 2025, a 2,515-square-foot property was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.