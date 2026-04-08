Sale closed in New Lenox: $755,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1625 Terrence Drive in New Lenox was sold on March 26. The purchase price was $755,000.

The lot of the property covers an area of 11,621 square feet.

These nearby properties have also recently been purchased:

· A property at 869 O Connell Street in New Lenox, sold in October 2025, for $615,000.

· At 1811 Talon Drive in New Lenox, in March 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $458,000.

· In May 2025, a single-family house at 9026 Heritage Parkway in New Lenox sold for $440,000.