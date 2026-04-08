Sale closed in Morris: $500,000 for a residential home built in 1920

A residential property located at 416420 West Jackson Street in Morris changed ownership on Feb. 24.

The 2,376-square-foot home, built in 1920, was sold for $500,000, or $210 per square foot. The house has 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system. Additionally, the building includes access to a carport. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Morris have also recently changed hands:

· At 513 West Avenue, in November 2025, a residential property was sold for $257,500.

· A 1,272-square-foot residential property at 310 East Washington Street, sold in February 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· In January 2025, a 1,368-square-foot residential property at 427 West Johnson Avenue sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $205.