Four-bedroom house in Yorkville sells for $400,000

A 2,062-square-foot single-family house, built in 2017, has changed hands.

The home at 2342 Winterthur Green in Yorkville was sold on March 31 for $400,000, or $194 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,775-square-foot single-family residence at 2466 Waverly Circle sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 2,439-square-foot single-family home at 364 Drayton Court, sold in July 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 361 Drayton Court, in September 2025, a 2,229-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has 10 bedrooms and three bathrooms.