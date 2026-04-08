Four-bedroom home sells for $560,000 in Plainfield

A 3,208-square-foot single-family home, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 12354 South Blue Water Parkway in Plainfield was sold on March 26 for $560,000, or $175 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 12308 South Prairie Ridge Lane, sold in April 2025, for $575,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 12305 South Prairie Ridge Lane sold for $489,000.

· At 26614 South Red Apple Road, in June 2025, a 2,014-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.