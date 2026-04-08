Four-bedroom home sells for $481,500 in Tinley Park

A 3,385-square-foot single-family house, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 17342 Cambridge Place in Tinley Park was sold on March 20 for $481,500, or $142 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, a 3,184-square-foot single-family residence at 17412 Briar Drive sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,191-square-foot single-family home at 17224 Briar Drive, sold in March, for $633,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9307 Walnut Lane, in August 2025, a 2,892-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.