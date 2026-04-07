Yorkville: Four-bedroom house goes for $593,000

A 3,211-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 1187 Wheatland Court in Yorkville was sold on March 27 for $593,000, or $185 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· At 1123 Heartland Drive, in November 2025, a 3,433-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $144. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,014-square-foot single-family home at 1076 Homestead Drive, sold in June 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,902-square-foot single-family home at 1129 Heartland Drive sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.