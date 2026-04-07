Three-bedroom home sells in Orland Park for $385,000

A single-family home located at 14785 Highland Avenue in Orland Park has a new owner since March 26.

The 1,170-square-foot house, built in 1971, was sold for $385,000, or $329 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on an 8,750-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 14813 Holly Court, in November 2025, a 1,145-square-foot single-family house was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February, a 1,060-square-foot single-family residence at 14705 Holly Court sold for $317,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,305-square-foot single-family home at 10110 Huntington Court, sold in December 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.