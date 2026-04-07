Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $420,000

The single-family house located at 8926 Butterfield Lane in Orland Park was sold on March 26, for $420,000, or $274 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,535 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 14,600-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· At 13250 Jean Creek Drive, in March, a 2,097-square-foot single-family home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,962-square-foot single-family residence at 13402 Westgate Court, Unit 1 sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,930-square-foot single-family house at 13411 Westgate Court, sold in November 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.