Single-family home sells in Hampshire for $475,000

The single-family house located at 2450 Rockport Road in Hampshire was sold on March 31. The purchase price was $475,000.

The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,125 square feet.

Other homes in Hampshire that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2551 Fallbrook Drive, in August 2025, a 1,665-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $237.

· A 1,850-square-foot single-family home at 1680 Rockport Road, sold in August 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 3,352-square-foot single-family home at 2601 Hennig Road sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $142.