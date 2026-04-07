Single-family home sells for $545,500 in Huntley

The single-family house located at 12391 Cold Springs Drive in Huntley was sold on March 27, for $545,500, or $244 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,238 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,879-square-foot single-family residence at 12332 Cold Springs Drive, sold in October 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $226.

· In October 2025, a 1,778-square-foot single-family home at 12345 Hickory Court sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· At 12293 Black Oak Trail, in January, a 1,263-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $257.