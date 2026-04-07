Single-family home sells for $300,000 in Plano

The single-family home located at 4124 Dobbins Street in Plano was sold on March 30, for $300,000, or $210 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 1,427 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Plano have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,604-square-foot single-family residence at 4300 Dobbins Street, sold in October 2025, for $339,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,768-square-foot single-family house at 4300 Dillon Street sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 4104 Dillon Street, in February, a 1,768-square-foot single-family house was sold for $256,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.