Single-family home in Joliet sells for $315,000

A single-family residence located at 1210 Campbell Street in Joliet changed ownership on March 26.

The 1,128-square-foot house, built in 1955, was sold for $315,000, or $279 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1202 Oneida Street, in December 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family house was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· A 1,060-square-foot single-family home at 1214 Oneida Street, sold in April 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $245.

· In November 2025, a single-family house at 1218 Oneida Street sold for $245,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.