Sale closed in Plainfield: $500,000 for a single-family home

A 2,461-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 13360 Vicky Street in Plainfield was sold on March 26 for $500,000, or $203 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,508-square-foot single-family house at 13200 Paula Court, sold in March 2025, for $422,500, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,660-square-foot single-family home at 13113 Cathy Lane sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· At 12961 Greenfield Drive, in January, a 2,427-square-foot single-family house was sold for $527,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.