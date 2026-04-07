Residential home sells for $599,500 in St. Charles

The residential property located at 3726 Matisse Drive in St. Charles was sold on March 31, for $599,500, or $185 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 3,242 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,450 square feet.