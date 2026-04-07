Plano: Four-bedroom house goes for $620,000

The single-family residence located at 934 Vilman Road in Plano was sold on March 27, for $620,000, or $362 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,712 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· In September 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family house at 14 Earl Street in Plano sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 55 Dawn Avenue in Plano, in July 2025, a 1,568-square-foot single-family home was sold for $319,500, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.