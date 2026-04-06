Three-bedroom house in Bolingbrook sells for $685,000

A 2,675-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 1404 Waterside Drive in Bolingbrook was sold on March 23 for $685,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,950 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,626-square-foot single-family residence at 1478 Somerfield Drive, sold in April 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· In November 2025, a 2,818-square-foot single-family house at 1424 Sage Drive sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· At 856 Fieldcrest Drive, in November 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $250.