Sycamore: Single-family home goes for $380,000

A 1,668-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 1172 Arneita Street in Sycamore was sold on March 20 for $380,000, or $228 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a 1,549-square-foot single-family residence at 1126 Arneita Street sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $291. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1310 Arneita Street, in January, a 1,943-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,826-square-foot single-family residence at 1108 Arneita Street, sold in February 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.