Single-family home sells in Naperville for $830,000

The single-family home located at 3816 Grassmere Road in Naperville was sold on March 23, for $830,000, or $281 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,959 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 9,552-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently been sold close by include:

· In March 2025, a 3,061-square-foot single-family residence at 3740 Sunburst Lane sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3008 Goldenglow Court, in May 2025, a 4,102-square-foot single-family house was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,332-square-foot single-family home at 3905 Highknob Circle, sold in May 2025, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $248.