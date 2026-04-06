Single-family home sells in Barrington for $2.2 million

The single-family residence located at 21416 Buckley Road in Barrington was sold on March 25, for $2.2 million, or $267 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 8,239 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4.7 acres.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently changed hands close by include:

· An 11,800-square-foot single-family house at 28533 West Merri Oaks Road, sold in June 2025, for $2.79 million, a price per square foot of $236.

· At 21599 Hickory Lane, in September 2025, a 5,238-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $320.

· In November 2025, a 5,662-square-foot single-family house at 64 Ridge Road sold for $2.13 million, a price per square foot of $375.