Single-family home sells for $895,000 in Geneva

The single-family home located at 107 Stevens Street in Geneva was sold on March 26. The purchase price was $895,000.

The property occupies a lot of 1,374 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April 2025, a 1,813-square-foot single-family residence at 200 North River Lane, Unit 101 sold for $482,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 121 North 1st Street, sold in February 2025, for $545,000.

· At 516 Ford Street, in September 2025, a 3,018-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $431. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.