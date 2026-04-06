Condominium sells for $307,400 in Tinley Park

A 1,815-square-foot condominium, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The condo at 7716 Greenway Boulevard, Unit 1SW in Tinley Park was sold on March 24 for $307,400, or $169 per square foot. The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

These nearby units in Tinley Park have also recently changed hands:

· At 7904 Trinity Circle, Unit 3NE, in May 2025, a 1,764-square-foot condominium was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,764-square-foot condominium at 7904 Trinity Circle, Unit 4NE, sold in September 2025, for $305,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,764-square-foot condominium at 7904 Trinity Circle, Unit 3SW sold for $247,000, a price per square foot of $140. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.