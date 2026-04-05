Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 23 to 29?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $5.95 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

In total, 1,304 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $467,404. The average price per square foot was $313.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.95 million, single-family home at 1438 North Dearborn Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1438 North Dearborn Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $5,950,000. The house was built in 1888 and has a living area of 3,564 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,669. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 5.

2. $3.7 million, five-bedroom house at 2209 North Seminary Avenue

The single-family residence at 2209 North Seminary Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,700,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 5,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $625. The house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

3. $3.68 million, single-family home at 1520 North Dearborn Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1520 North Dearborn Parkway in Chicago. The price was $3.68 million. The house was built in 1888 and the living area totals 7,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $520. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.

4. $3.5 million, six-bedroom house at 6221 South Madison Street

A 2,656-square-foot single-family home at 6221 South Madison Street in Burr Ridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,500,000, $1,318 per square foot. The home was built in 1929. The house features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.

5. $3.14 million, four-bedroom home at 165 Lapier Street

A 3,916-square-foot single-family residence at 165 Lapier Street in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,140,000, $802 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

6. $2.99 million, single-family home at 711 Becker Road

The single-family house at 711 Becker Road in Glenview has new owners. The price was $2,990,000. The house was built in 2024 and has a living area of 7,774 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.

7. $2.88 million, four-bedroom house at 4526 North Hermitage Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4526 North Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.88 million. The house was built in 2009 and the living area totals 3,920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $733. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

8. $2.6 million, single-family home at 1511 Central Avenue

A 4,230-square-foot single-family residence at 1511 Central Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,600,000, $615 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

9. $2.35 million, single-family home at 180 Apple Tree Road

The sale of the single-family home at 180 Apple Tree Road in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $2,350,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 3,697 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $636. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 9.

10. $2.33 million, five-bedroom home at 330 Brookside Lane

A 3,233-square-foot single-family home at 330 Brookside Lane in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,325,000, $719 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.

Real EstateUnited RobotsDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesDuPage CountyCook CountyChicago