What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 23 to 29?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $5.95 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

In total, 1,304 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $467,404. The average price per square foot was $313.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.95 million, single-family home at 1438 North Dearborn Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1438 North Dearborn Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $5,950,000. The house was built in 1888 and has a living area of 3,564 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,669. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 5.

2. $3.7 million, five-bedroom house at 2209 North Seminary Avenue

The single-family residence at 2209 North Seminary Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,700,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 5,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $625. The house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

3. $3.68 million, single-family home at 1520 North Dearborn Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1520 North Dearborn Parkway in Chicago. The price was $3.68 million. The house was built in 1888 and the living area totals 7,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $520. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.

4. $3.5 million, six-bedroom house at 6221 South Madison Street

A 2,656-square-foot single-family home at 6221 South Madison Street in Burr Ridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,500,000, $1,318 per square foot. The home was built in 1929. The house features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.

5. $3.14 million, four-bedroom home at 165 Lapier Street

A 3,916-square-foot single-family residence at 165 Lapier Street in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,140,000, $802 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

6. $2.99 million, single-family home at 711 Becker Road

The single-family house at 711 Becker Road in Glenview has new owners. The price was $2,990,000. The house was built in 2024 and has a living area of 7,774 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.

7. $2.88 million, four-bedroom house at 4526 North Hermitage Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4526 North Hermitage Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.88 million. The house was built in 2009 and the living area totals 3,920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $733. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

8. $2.6 million, single-family home at 1511 Central Avenue

A 4,230-square-foot single-family residence at 1511 Central Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,600,000, $615 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

9. $2.35 million, single-family home at 180 Apple Tree Road

The sale of the single-family home at 180 Apple Tree Road in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $2,350,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 3,697 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $636. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 9.

10. $2.33 million, five-bedroom home at 330 Brookside Lane

A 3,233-square-foot single-family home at 330 Brookside Lane in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,325,000, $719 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.