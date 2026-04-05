What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Grundy County, March 23 to 29?

A single-family home in Mazon that sold for $405,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 11 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $292,864, or $180 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $405,000, single-family home at 12 Warren Drive

A 3,030-square-foot single-family residence at 12 Warren Drive in Mazon has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $134 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 3545 Tiffany Lane

The single-family residence at 3545 Tiffany Lane in Morris has new owners. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

3. $390,000, single-family home at 1308 Glenridge Court N

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1308 Glenridge Court N in Minooka. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,816 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $138. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

4. $360,000, single-family home at 1229 Heritage Drive

A 2,607-square-foot single-family residence at 1229 Heritage Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $138 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

5. $340,000, single-family home at 1445 Scott Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 1445 Scott Circle in Morris has been finalized. The price was $340,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

6. $280,000, single-family home at 1451 Red Top Lane

A 1,716-square-foot single-family residence at 1451 Red Top Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $163 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

7. $270,000, single-family home at 1923 Waters Edge Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1923 Waters Edge Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,550 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

8. $228,000, rural residence at 105 Nettle Street

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 105 Nettle Street in Morris. The price was $228,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

9. $226,000, single-family home at 1208 Butler Street

A 879-square-foot single-family residence at 1208 Butler Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1910. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

10. $207,500, rural residence at 1254 Leah Road

The rural residence at 1254 Leah Road in Morris has new owners. The price was $207,500. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.