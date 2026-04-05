Top 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County, reported March 23-29

A single-family home in Leland that sold for $665,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 28 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $209,000. The average price per square foot was $142.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $665,000, single-family home at 2290 North 45th Road

A 2,742-square-foot single-family residence at 2290 North 45th Road in Leland has been sold. The total purchase price was $665,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on March 11.

2. $420,000, single-family home at 437 Holiday Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 437 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $420,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $350. The transaction was completed on March 11.

3. $420,000, single-family home at 1023 Lakewood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1023 Lakewood Drive in Ottawa. The price was $420,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 2,177 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on March 11.

4. $375,000, single-family home at 122 Belle River Drive

The single-family residence at 122 Belle River Drive in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. The deal was closed on March 9.

5. $368,000, single-family home at 2501 Prospect Street

A 2,585-square-foot single-family residence at 2501 Prospect Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $368,000, $142 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on March 6.

6. $305,000, single-family home at 1408 North Us Highway 251

A 1,560-square-foot single-family residence at 1408 North Us Highway 251 in Lostant has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 1981. The transaction was completed on March 11.

7. $260,000, single-family home at 1816 Doris Road

A 1,422-square-foot single-family residence at 1816 Doris Road in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $183 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The deal was finalized on March 5.

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8. $257,500, single-family home at 2552B North 4645th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2552B North 4645th Road in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $257,500. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,246 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The deal was closed on March 11.

9. $240,000, single-family home at 1967 Alinda Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1967 Alinda Avenue in Ottawa. The price was $240,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,453 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on March 9.

10. $227,500, single-family home at 216 North Cash Street

The single-family residence at 216 North Cash Street in Seneca has new owners. The price was $227,500. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The deal was finalized on March 12.