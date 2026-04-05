Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $295,000

A 3,588-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 1300 West Glover Street in Ottawa was sold on March 19 for $295,000, or $82 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 1.2 acres.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· At 822 West Knottingham Drive, in July 2025, a 1,370-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $210,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· In November 2025, a 1,636-square-foot single-family residence at 1110 West Wacker Drive sold for $160,000, a price per square foot of $98.

· A 1,972-square-foot single-family residence at 931 West Knottingham Drive, sold in October 2025, for $336,000, a price per square foot of $170.