Single-family home sells in Glen Ellyn for $750,000

A single-family residence located at 465 Arlington Avenue in Glen Ellyn changed ownership on March 13.

The 2,141-square-foot home, built in 1950, was sold for $750,000, or $350 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Glen Ellyn have also recently been sold:

· A 1,580-square-foot single-family residence at 256 Sunset Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $741,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,899-square-foot single-family residence at 421 Greenfield Avenue sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 407 Turner Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,804-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $410.