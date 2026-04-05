Single-family home sells in Dixon for $365,000

The single-family residence located at 1432 Eustace Drive in Dixon was sold on March 3, for $365,000, or $191 per square foot.

The home, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,911 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1439 Lanewood Drive, in June 2025, a 1,009-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $217,500, a price per square foot of $216.

· In May 2025, a 1,820-square-foot single-family residence at 1401 Eustace Drive sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· A 1,886-square-foot single-family residence at 1304 Park Lane, sold in February, for $240,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.